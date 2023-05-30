1 dead, 4 missing after luxury fishing charter boat sinks off the coast of Alaska: Coast Guard

The 5 other folks aboard the boat had been final noticed Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard is in search of 4 missing other folks after a luxury charter fishing boat sank off the coast of Alaska.

Rescuers positioned one deceased particular person close to the vessel in part submerged close to a small island with reference to Sitka, Alaska, consistent with the Coast Guard.

Kingfisher Charters, a Sitka-based corporate that operates all-inclusive fishing journeys, reported the missing vessel to the Coast Guard on Sunday night. The vessel was once final noticed on Sunday afternoon close to Kruzof Island, not up to 10 miles from the small rocky island the place the send was once discovered, consistent with the Coast Guard.

