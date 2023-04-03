Monday, April 3, 2023
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in hookah bar parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina

An altercation inside of the living room spilled into the parking lot, officers mentioned.

One particular person was once shot and killed, and 4 others have been injured after a shooting outdoor of a hookah bar in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday night time.

At about 10:55 p.m., government replied to experiences of a shooting in the parking lot of the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville Police mentioned in a statement. One male sufferer died at the scene, and 4 others have been transported to a neighborhood medical institution, officers mentioned.

(*1*)

PHOTO: A view of the parking lot outside V Luxx Hookah Lounge, where one person was shot and killed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

A view of the parking lot outdoor V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the place one particular person was once shot and killed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Fayetteville Police Department

One of the 4 hospitalized other folks was once in vital situation, and the opposite 3 sufferers sustained minor accidents on account of the shooting, police mentioned.

Preliminary information means that an altercation passed off within the hookah front room, then escalated to a shooting outdoor in the parking lot, in keeping with government.

