1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in hookah bar parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina

An altercation inside of the living room spilled into the parking lot, officers mentioned.

One particular person was once shot and killed, and 4 others have been injured after a shooting outdoor of a hookah bar in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday night time.

At about 10:55 p.m., government replied to experiences of a shooting in the parking lot of the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville Police mentioned in a statement. One male sufferer died at the scene, and 4 others have been transported to a neighborhood medical institution, officers mentioned.

