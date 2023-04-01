1 dead, 28 hospitalized after roof of Illinois theater collapses: Officials

One particular person died after a roof cave in on the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, on Friday night time, officers stated. At least 28 extra had been transported to the medical institution — 5 with critical accidents, in step with officers.

Roughly 260 folks, together with team of workers and performers, had been throughout the venue, which was once website hosting a heavy steel live performance, Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle stated at a press convention.

Schadle may just no longer right away verify the purpose of the roof’s cave in. However, he stated officers had been notified by way of the National Weather Service of a twister caution at 7:45 p.m. CT. The roof collapsed ten mins later, he stated.

Officers responding to the incident had been greeted with “absolute chaos” throughout the construction, stated Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woodley.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is “closely monitoring” the incident, he stated on Twitter.

“I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can,” he wrote.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates.