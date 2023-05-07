1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Volusia County crash: FHP



article

A Sanford man has died, and two others are injured following a head-on crash that happened in Volusia County early Sunday morning, FHP said.

Around 3:34 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on State Route 40 approaching Palmetto Pines Drive. A second car, a Ford F-1, and a trailer were traveling eastbound on State Route 40 in the same area.

The driver of the van lost control of the car while negotiating a turn and entered the eastbound lane in the direct path of the F-1 causing a head-on collision.

The F-1 overturned on its passenger side and collided with a traffic sign off the roadway.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man from Sanford, died at the scene of the crash.

The two people in the F-1 were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.