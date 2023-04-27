1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside restaurant in Kissimmee: police

- Advertisement -

A shooting outside a restaurant in Kissimmee left one person dead and two others hurt Thursday afternoon, according to Kissimmee Police.

Deputy Chief Betty Holland said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Mighty Wings restaurant, near North Main Street and West Vine Street.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to the area for a report of a disturbance and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man has since died, she said. The condition of the other was not immediately known.

“Just walked out with my customer. I was loading some furniture in his trunk, and then we started hearing some gunshots,” Jonny Velazquez, who works in the shopping plaza nearby, said. “We looked. We didn’t know what was going on. Then, I saw a guy fall down and a dude stand over him.”

- Advertisement -







Police did not release the man’s name pending notification of his family.

A third person – a man – was injured after a stray bullet went through his vehicle as he was traveling on Highway 192. It was not immediately clear if the person in the vehicle was hit by the bullet or injured by shattered glass. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Chief Holland said.

The circumstances around the shooting were still under investigation. Though, police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

No one has been arrested.

A portion of Vine Street was closed due to the investigation, but it has since reopened.