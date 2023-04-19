1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near southwest Houston elementary sch

- Advertisement -

Courtesy of Metro Video Services

A person was once killed and a girl injured following a shooting near a Fort Bend Independent School District elementary faculty overdue Tuesday in southwest Houston, officers mentioned.

City and district police round 8:30 p.m. answered to the 5000 block of Raven Ridge Drive according to a record of a shooting, Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department, advised Metro Video Services newshounds. They discovered a person useless on the scene and a girl with gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders took her to a medical institution, the place she was once anticipated to live to tell the tale, Crowson mentioned.