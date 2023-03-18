1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

Police say one particular person used to be killed and a 2d wounded when gunfire erupted in a space of Miami Beach crowded with other folks on spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted in a space of Miami Beach crowded with other folks on spring break, killing one particular person, wounding any other and sending dozens scrambling for protection, police mentioned.

Two men had been shot Friday night time, and one particular person used to be detained on the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn’t transparent if the individual being held used to be the shooter. Police additionally mentioned 3 weapons had been recovered.

The shooting took place on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to car site visitors alongside its busiest stretch as masses of other folks collect to rejoice spring break. One of the sufferers died at a health center and the second one particular person used to be indexed in essential situation, police mentioned. Their identities weren’t instantly launched.

Dozens of other folks scrambled to escape from the gunfire, government mentioned. Several blocks in the realm had been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No different information used to be instantly to be had.

The shooting is the second one in as a few years during spring break on South Beach. Last 12 months, town imposed a nighttime curfew following two shootings additionally on Ocean Drive.

The 12 months earlier than that, there have been about 1,000 arrests and dozens of weapons confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officers to take steps aimed toward calming the placement.