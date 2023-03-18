1 dead, 1 hurt after spring break shooting in Florida

Gunfire erupted in a space of Miami Beach crowded with folks on spring break, killing one individual, wounding every other and sending dozens scrambling for protection, police mentioned.

Two men had been shot Friday night time, and one individual used to be detained on the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn’t transparent if the individual being held used to be the shooter.

On Twitter, Miami Beach Police mentioned they amassed 3 firearms from the scene at Ocean Drive and seventh, in accordance WFOR in Miami.

The shooting came about on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to car visitors alongside its busiest stretch as loads of folks acquire to have fun spring break. One of the sufferers died at a health facility and the second one individual used to be indexed in important situation, police mentioned. Their identities weren’t straight away launched.

Dozens of folks scrambled to escape from the gunfire, government mentioned. Several blocks in the realm had been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No different information used to be straight away to be had.

The shooting is the second one in as a few years all over spring break on South Beach. Last yr, town imposed a nighttime curfew following two shootings additionally on Ocean Drive.

The yr earlier than that, there have been about 1,000 arrests and dozens of weapons confiscated all over a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officers to take steps geared toward calming the location.

