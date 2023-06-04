🎢 Get a look at SeaWorld San Antonio’s new water coaster & glow-in-the-dark show 🐠

SAN ANTONIO – used to be given a preview of the newest sights coming to SeaInternational San Antonio this summer time.

Catapult Falls, the sector’s first introduced flume coaster, will spotlight the summer time by way of taking riders on an elevator sooner than plummeting them down a 53-degree slope.

The experience is composed of eleven eight-person carts that navigate a water-filled path sooner than taking riders 55 toes into the air by the use of an elevator. Afterward, the carts release at 30 toes in keeping with 2d, sending passengers down a 53-degree slope till they splash into a pool at 37 miles in keeping with hour.

“Catapult Falls will be the perfect addition to our already fantastic lineup of family rides,” mentioned SeaInternational San Antonio President Byron Surrett in a unlock. He persisted, “Not only will it provide thrills for those seeking the excitement of a coaster-type ride, but being a water ride, it will offer visitors one more way to cool down in the hot Texas weather. It will be the ideal family adventure ride.”

Along with the new thrill experience, the park will even debut a new circle of relatives musical referred to as “ImaginOcean”, offered within the Sea Star Theater for a limited-time showcase.

This musical, made by way of Broadway veteran John Tartaglia, narrates the story of 3 fish pals named Dorsel, Tank, and Bubbles who search treasure alongside the sea ground. According to a news unlock, “The characters learn valuable classes on friendship, kindness, and the power of imagination.”

For extra information on SeaInternational San Antonio, please take a look at their web site here.

