🌱 Wellstar Top 20 In Diversity + Herschel Walker Faces Accusations

Dallas local Nick Colina is main in 3 classes within the ASUN Conference.

Wellstar is one of the best 20 hospitals and well being methods for variety within the country.

Herschel Walker is accused of violating marketing campaign finance rules throughout his 2022 marketing campaign.

Here are the highest tales in Dallas-Hiram these days:

Dallas local Nick Colina is main in 3 classes within the ASUN Conference, together with triples, OBP, and walks. The Kennesaw State baseball staff will play a weekend collection towards the Lipscomb Bisons, with the Owls sitting 3 video games at the back of in 5th position. Spencer Hanson, a delegated hitter for the Owls, has hit six house runs and picked up six multi-hit performances and 19 RBIs during the last seven video games. The staff holds a streak of 10-straight video games with a house run and has 5 avid gamers close to the highest of the ASUN Conference in more than a few classes. (KSUOwls)

Former American soccer participant and political candidate Herschel Walker is accused of violating marketing campaign finance rules throughout his 2022 marketing campaign for a Georgia Senate seat. According to a record from The Daily Beast, Walker requested a high-profile donor to ship a political contribution of $535,200 without delay to his non-public corporate, HR Talent, LLC, which used to be now not disclosed to the Federal Election Commission. Legal professionals known as Walker’s movements “unprecedented” and “stunning,” and not using a prison means that this will have performed out. Despite the scandal, Walker misplaced the election to Raphael Warnock. (Yahoo News)

Wellstar Health System has been integrated in DiversityInc’s annual “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” score, particularly at the listing of 20 best hospitals and well being methods for variety within the country. The scores are in keeping with DiversityInc’s survey submissions from US employers with a minimum of 750 workers, with the similar information used to decide the highest hospitals and well being methods listing. The six key spaces thought to be for variety are management responsibility, human capital variety metrics, skill systems, personnel practices, provider variety, and philanthropy. (Becker’s Hospital Review)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has issued an open letter to town following a mass taking pictures that befell on May 3. The Mayor expressed his condolences to the sufferers and their households, in addition to his gratitude for the primary responders and legislation enforcement companies concerned within the incident. The Mayor known as for motion to forestall long run mass shootings, declaring that gun violence is just too commonplace in America and that nationwide motion is had to trade how psychological well being is handled and to stay weapons out of the palms of those that will have to now not have them. He additionally emphasised the desire for team spirit and collective motion to prevent those occasions from taking place once more. (City of Atlanta)

From my pocket book:

Patch Pet News: Several shelters in and across the Dallas-Hiram house have canine, cats, and different pets to be had for adoption. Millions of animals are taken in by means of adoption amenities each and every 12 months, however handiest about part of them are followed yearly. Through Petfinder, Patch has compiled a listing of pets to be had for adoption, offering the chance for households to search out their very best bushy better half. (Patch Pet News)

City of Hiram: Officer Audrea Warldaw of the Hiram Police Department has been awarded the Officer of the Year Award by means of the Paulding County Rotary Club. The City of Hiram expressed its congratulations and delight in Officer Warldaw, spotting her remarkable paintings and willpower to the dept. Officer (*20*) contribution to the Hiram Police Department is very valued, and town is thankful to have her as a part of their staff. (City of Hiram via Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Ivey Meadow: Junk haul off, mulch supply and extra. Message with what you wish to have for pricing 470-713-6587. (Nextdoor)

