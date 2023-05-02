🌱 New Dallas ISD Summer Schedule + K9 & Police Officer Identified

- Advertisement -

Hello, hi! It’s me, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Dallas Patch publication. Keep studying to determine the whole thing you want to find out about what is going down round the city.

But first, as of late’s climate:

- Advertisement -

Sun thru prime clouds. High: 80 Low: 61.

🏡 Are you searching for a brand new and efficient strategy to promote it your actual property enterprise? If you might have maxed out your lead technology with Zillow and Google, we’ve got a recent answer for you. Our unique sponsorship gives a novel alternative to achieve possible purchasers and stand out out there. Click right here to be informed extra.

Here are the highest 3 tales as of late in Dallas:

UPDATE: The Dallas police K9 that helped save his officer’s lifestyles in a Friday morning shootout has been known. Police had been known as to Pleasant Grove after suspect Brian Casillas shot two members of the family inside of a house on Cypress Avenue on Thursday night time. Senior Corporal Scott Jay and K9 Officer Figor arrived on the scene in an try to in finding Casillas. K9 Figor noticed Casillas close to a bridge and used to be shot one time throughout the chest. Jay used to be additionally shot within the leg and in his ballistic vest. Both Jay and Figor have since been launched from hospital therapy. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth) Dallas-based house decor retailer Tuesday Morning is conserving an out-of-business sale forward of its closure. Over the weekend, the store introduced it’s last all of its retail outlets. The corporate, which opened in 1974, has just about 500 retail outlets in 40 states, with 18 places within the DFW space. Tuesday Morning says it’s providing as much as 30% off the bottom price tag value for pieces at its retail outlets. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth) Starting in June, the Dallas Independent School District shall be closed on Fridays to house the brand new four-day a week summer season time table. The summer season time table for the district shall be from 7:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Decisions in regards to the paintings time table are on the discretion of the dep. manager. (Dallas Independent School District)

- Advertisement -

From our sponsor:

Today’s Dallas Patch publication is brought to you in part by T-Mobile. T-Mobile has invested billions to illuminate their easiest community ever, overlaying 99% of other folks in America with LTE, which keeps communities like ours knowledgeable and hooked up. We thank T-Mobile for his or her toughen and for making as of late’s Dallas Patch publication conceivable.

Today in Dallas: