🌱 Hillsborough Co. Requests TECO Energy Hearings + Festa Italiana

Hello all. It’s me, Carlos Hernandez, your host of the Tampa Patch publication — again for your inbox with the entirety you want to learn about what is going down on the town nowadays. Including news about…

Hillsborough Couty Commissioners, native citizens, and environmentalists are inquiring for public power hearings on TECO’s fracking and the emerging price of power within the Tampa space.

Festa Italiana returned to Tampa’s historical Ybor City this previous weekend with various Italian meals and tradition for locals to experience.

Taylor Swift fanatics flooded Raymond James Stadium over the weekend, with over 200,000 fanatics attending the concert events.

But first, nowadays’s climate:

Mostly sunny and not more humid. High: 81 Low: 58.

Here are the highest tales nowadays in Tampa:

The Hillsborough County Commission needs Tampa Electric Company (TECO) to host power hearings in Tampa concerning the power corporate’s fracking, which environmentalists oppose and say is elevating power prices in the neighborhood. Customers are pushing again because the reasonable TECO invoice has larger 62 p.c since 2019 with little public enter. (Tampa Patch) The Florida House has expanded a invoice to handle over $500 million owed to taxpayers in Hillsborough County after litigation via Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White killed a transportation tax surcharge years in the past. The new proposal would create a transient tax vacation, the place folks in Hillsborough County would see a 1% minimize in gross sales tax beginning in October 2023 till the cash drains out. (WTSP) Festa Italiana used to be held over the weekend in Ybor City with a large number of occasions held together with Bocce & Bellinis, WineFest of Italy, and Mercato Italiano via Italy Expo. Proceeds benefited The Italian Club of Tampa, a historical construction that has served Tampa’s Italian group for over 100 12 months and is now a marriage, company amassing, and occasions heart. Participating native eating places incorporated Barterhouse Ybor, Cena, Bavaro’s, Flor Fina, Trattoria Pasquale, and Your Pie Brandon. (CarlosEats.com) It used to be a hectic weekend at Raymond James Stadium as Taylor Swift fanatics flooded Tampa. The attendance quantity for the weekend used to be a jaw-dropping 206,459 folks. The large crowds offered out parking the entire parking loads on the stadium. Swift dubbed Tampa fanatics a “supercrowd” on Saturday as they sang and danced all night time. (Creative Loafing Tampa) A 93-year-old guy from Wimauma used to be killed in a site visitors coincidence on US Highway 301 on Saturday night time. The incident took place close to the intersection of Bill Tucker Road after the 93-year-old guy grew to become left into the trail of a automotive. A 17-year-old boy suffered severe accidents within the crash, whilst a 19-year-old had minor accidents. (WFLA)

Today in Tampa:

Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair at Instructional Services Center. (9 a.m.)

at Instructional Services Center. (9 a.m.) Bilingual Awareness Nigh t at HCC Brandon. (6 p.m.)

at HCC Brandon. (6 p.m.) HIIT In The Park – Free Fitness Class at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. (6 p.m.)

at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. (6 p.m.) HOVVDY at Crowbar. (6 p.m.)

at Crowbar. (6 p.m.) Movie On The Lawn – Top Gun: Maverick at Armature Works. (8 p.m.)

From my pocket book:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared: “Congrats to Robinson High School’s Josh Saunders for winning Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week! 🏈 Winners receive a $2,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation to help maintain & upgrade their football program.” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Facebook)

shared: “Congrats to Robinson High School’s Josh Saunders for winning Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week! 🏈 Winners receive a from the to help maintain & upgrade their football program.” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Facebook) Tampa Police Department shared: “On March 15 , this suspect b r oke out windows on two school buses at Benito Middle School before shattering windows & a trophy caseinside the school. Investigators have been working to identify the suspect.” Anyone with information is requested to touch Tampa Police Department 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. (Tampa Police Department via Facebook)

shared: “On , this suspect before shattering windows & a trophy caseinside the school. Investigators have been working to identify the suspect.” Anyone with information is requested to touch Tampa Police Department 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. (Tampa Police Department via Facebook) City of Tampa: “For the 6th year in a row, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in the NHL Playoffs. 👏 Mayor Jane Castor and the Lightning are celebrating with a banner drop at Tampa City Hall today, April 17 at noon. ” The public is invited to sign up for. (City of Tampa via Facebook)

“For the 6th year in a row, the 👏 Mayor Jane Castor and the Lightning are celebrating with a today, ” The public is invited to sign up for. (City of Tampa via Facebook) City of Tampa shared: “Tampa City Council is hosting a regular meeting on Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m. 🌐 Watch online at tampa.gov/livestream 📺 Watch on cable TV: Spectrum Channel 640 / Frontier Channel 15 See the agenda: tampa.gov/CityCouncil.” (City of Tampa via Facebook)

