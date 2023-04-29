Monday, May 1, 2023
Texas

🌱 Douglas County Rabid Raccoon Attacks Dogs + Burn Ban Begins May 1

The Dallas-Hiram Patch e-newsletter is your go-to supply for native news and occasions. Stay knowledgeable in regards to the best tales of the day with updates on occasions, climate, and breaking news going down in Dallas-Hiram. Linda Marlow, an skilled creator and communications skilled, is your host for nowadays’s e-newsletter.

Top Stories Today

  • Paulding County is integrated within the out of doors burn ban that begins on May 1 and ends on Sept. 30 because of issues over air high quality because of burning backyard and land clearing particles.
  • A raccoon stuck via Douglas County examined sure for rabies after attacking two canine, and citizens are prompt to vaccinate their pets in opposition to the virus.
  • A Douglasville mom was once arrested after sending a threatening message to 150 scholars by means of Instagram following an altercation between her daughter and every other pupil.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp signed a invoice authorizing the established order of a chilly case unit throughout the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Local Events Today

  • Slow Flow Yoga at Bee Humble Studio (10:00 AM)
  • Storywalk at Veteran’s Memorial Park at Paulding County Courthouse (10:00 AM)
  • Spring Festival at Nebo Baptist Church (11:00 AM)
  • 1 Year Anniversary Disco Party at Vintage Wine Bar (7:00 PM)
  • Karaoke Night at The Box Sports Bar & Grill (7:30 PM)

From My Notebook

  • Hiram High School celebrated its Top 40 scholars, comprising the highest-ranking scholars from each and every of the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior categories.
  • The inhabitants of the City of Hiram is 5,080 consistent with the 2021 Revised Census.
  • Twisted Trunks Tree Services is an reasonably priced possibility for people short of tree services and products. Contact them thru telephone or textual content at 706-703-3577.

Stay knowledgeable and attached along with your neighborhood with our Dallas-Hiram Patch e-newsletter, and succeed in out to Patch you probably have any news pointers or ideas for long term newsletters.

